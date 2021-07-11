Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of TS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

