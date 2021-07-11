Tenaris (NYSE:TS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.
Shares of TS stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.
