Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $514.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.
HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.26.
Shares of HUM opened at $455.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.
In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
