Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $514.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $440.00 to $514.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.26.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $455.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $441.89. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,429,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.