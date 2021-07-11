Jefferies Financial Group Increases Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $182.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.37.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $155.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $75.21 and a twelve month high of $160.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

