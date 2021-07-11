Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

NASDAQ VMD opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after buying an additional 1,069,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,537 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

