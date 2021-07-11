VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

