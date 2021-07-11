MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.55. MultiPlan shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 5,783 shares traded.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.
The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
