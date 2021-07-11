MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $7.26

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.55. MultiPlan shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 5,783 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in MultiPlan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MultiPlan by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

