Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.56. Kopin shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 7,180 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 9.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

