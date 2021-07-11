Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.56. Kopin shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 7,180 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 9.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.
