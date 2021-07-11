UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,099.00

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($14.36) and last traded at GBX 1,074 ($14.03), with a volume of 108978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($14.04).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,024.15.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

