Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $318.56

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $318.56 and last traded at $316.46, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

