Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) versus Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Head-To-Head Review

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Oriental Land pays out -9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Vinci has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vinci and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci $49.38 billion 1.31 $1.42 billion N/A N/A Oriental Land $1.61 billion 28.94 -$511.39 million ($0.31) -91.39

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -31.22% -5.20% -3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vinci and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci 0 2 8 0 2.80 Oriental Land 2 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Vinci beats Oriental Land on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,800 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, c other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts; and Bon Voyage, a Disney shop. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

