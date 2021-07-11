American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOT.UN. National Bank Financial increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.75.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$4.74.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

