Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a na rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

TSE:FOOD opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.18 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$5.96 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.70.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

