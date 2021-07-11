TD Securities Raises Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target to C$15.50

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.40 price objective (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

TSE AI opened at C$14.65 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.10 and a one year high of C$14.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40, a current ratio of 109.01 and a quick ratio of 108.97. The firm has a market cap of C$622.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

