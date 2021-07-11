Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$6.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

CPG stock opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.04%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

