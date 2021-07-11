Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
