Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.73.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.