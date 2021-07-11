Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penn National Gaming in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $73.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $32,293,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

