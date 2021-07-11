Citigroup (NYSE:C) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of C opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

