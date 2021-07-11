Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Lowered to GBX 210 at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 201.25 ($2.63).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.11) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 149.70 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £831.45 million and a P/E ratio of 77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 179.82.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

