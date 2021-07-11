TheStreet Lowers Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $9,149,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

