Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.30.

BABA stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

