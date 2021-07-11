Berenberg Bank Increases Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Price Target to GBX 560

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AUY opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33). The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 318.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

