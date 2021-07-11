Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ocado Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
