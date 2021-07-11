Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ocado Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocado Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY opened at $54.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

