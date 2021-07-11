FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Eversource Energy Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.33. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

