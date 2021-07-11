Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.83 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $436.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a twelve month low of $125.74 and a twelve month high of $440.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,870 shares of company stock worth $10,249,340 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.