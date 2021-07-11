Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Research analysts at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 169.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SYBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Synlogic from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX opened at $3.71 on Friday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

