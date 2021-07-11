CIBC Reiterates Buy Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $121.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

NYSE AEM opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,029 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $162,762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after acquiring an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

