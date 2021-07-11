Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,402.22 ($44.45).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,991 ($39.08) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm has a market cap of £40.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9,300.95.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 230 shares of company stock worth $657,241.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

