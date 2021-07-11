Head to Head Survey: EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EastGroup Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 8 1 0 2.11 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus price target of $153.44, indicating a potential downside of 10.30%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. EastGroup Properties pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 30.19% 8.89% 4.18% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 39.67% 8.16% 1.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $363.02 million 18.86 $108.36 million $5.38 31.80 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 10.67 $137.67 million $2.24 14.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

