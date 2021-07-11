Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.66% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $740.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
