Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.66% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $740.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.