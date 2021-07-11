Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 19th (NYSE:AHT)

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, July 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.34. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

