Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, July 15th

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

DASTY stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $259.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASTY. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

