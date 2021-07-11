NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.79. Approximately 7,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,926,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 642,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $1,604,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

