VOXX International (VOXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

VOXX stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $325.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

