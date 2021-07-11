Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 3,407 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,863% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

