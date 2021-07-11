Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Chile ETF Put Options (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 14,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,772% compared to the average daily volume of 755 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of ECH stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

