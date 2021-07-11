Kinnevik (KNVKF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 12th.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNVKF opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Kinnevik has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

