26 Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 14th (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

26 Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ADERU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 14th. 26 Capital Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADERU opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,020,000.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

