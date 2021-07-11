AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.