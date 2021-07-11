Athlon Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Athlon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. Athlon Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Athlon Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWETU opened at $10.05 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,341,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,868,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,604,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,553,000.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

