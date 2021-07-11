Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €850.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) target price on Kering in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €783.09 ($921.28).

Shares of KER opened at €731.20 ($860.24) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €728.90.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

