Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO opened at €37.83 ($44.51) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €44.33. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.