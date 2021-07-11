Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMX. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

