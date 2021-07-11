Merise Wheatley Acquires 2,500 Shares of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Stock

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) insider Merise Wheatley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.57) per share, for a total transaction of £27,875 ($36,418.87).

Princess Private Equity stock opened at GBX 12.90 ($0.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 million and a P/E ratio of 0.12. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a €0.34 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Princess Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

