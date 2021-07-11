Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,699 ($35.26) per share, with a total value of £161.94 ($211.58).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Miles Ingrey-Counter bought 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,198 ($41.78) per share, with a total value of £159.90 ($208.91).

LON AVON opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,901.27. The firm has a market cap of £806.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,526 ($33.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

