Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immersion in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.39. Immersion has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $16.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 378,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 25.2% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Immersion by 65.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

