InPlay Oil Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for InPlay Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.30 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

