Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €23.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AD. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.