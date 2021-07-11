Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of BHF opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.