Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted by Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NXPI opened at $200.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $14,770,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,048 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,029 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

